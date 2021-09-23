Michele Lee Stanton Lontz, 52, of Mercer, PA. , and formerly of Polk, passed away peacefully on Saturday Sept. 18, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous six-year battle with cancer.

Born Sept. 7, 1969, in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of Boyd ”Pete” and Carole J. Gayetty Morrow of Franklin and John T. and JoAnn Stanton of Sharon, PA.

Michele was a 1987 graduate of Franklin High School.

A Homemaker, Michele was employed for many years as manager of the JCPenney Portrait Studio in the Shenango Valley Mall.

She was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers Fan and was an avid crafter, she loved sharing her creations with her family and friends.

On February 20, 1999, Michele married Jeffrey A. Lontz, and he survives.

She is also survived by three children, Steven Mihalson and his fiance, Emily of Hermitage, Matthew Lontz and Madison Lontz at home.

Also surviving are her sister, Alison Stanton of Cranberry Twp; her nephews, cousins and four aunts, Nancy Russell, Janice Urban, Cathy Womer and Delores Gayetty.

She was preceded in death by her father, Boyd ”Pete” Morrow, her hero and brother Michael Stanton, and several aunts and uncles.

At Michele’s request there will be no visitation.

The Reinsel funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

The Family would like to extend our gratitude to family Hospice of New Castle, PA. For their excellent care before Michele’s Passing.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Michele’s honor to: Family Hopsice, 3124 Wilmington Rd. Suite 305 New Castle, PA. 16105

