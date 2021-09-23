PennDOT to Host Job Fair in Shippenville for Seasonal Positions

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, October 6, at the Clarion County PennDOT offices at 21057 Paint Boulevard, in Shippenville..

The job fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various seasonal opportunities available. District employees will be on-hand to answer questions regarding job opportunities and assist those interested with employment applications.

PennDOT offers competitive wages, a rewarding career, and the opportunity for full-time permanent employment. Attendees to the event will be able to apply, interview, and road test (if eligible).

Apply online by going to https://www.employment.pa.gov/Pages/jobopportunities.aspx. CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required.

For more information on employment with District 10 – Clarion County, call 814-226-8200.

PennDOT is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.