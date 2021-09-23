 

PennDOT to Host Job Fair in Shippenville for Seasonal Positions

Thursday, September 23, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

hands-3348987_1280SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, October 6, at the Clarion County PennDOT offices at 21057 Paint Boulevard, in Shippenville..

The job fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various seasonal opportunities available. District employees will be on-hand to answer questions regarding job opportunities and assist those interested with employment applications.

PennDOT offers competitive wages, a rewarding career, and the opportunity for full-time permanent employment. Attendees to the event will be able to apply, interview, and road test (if eligible).

Apply online by going to https://www.employment.pa.gov/Pages/jobopportunities.aspx. CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required.

For more information on employment with District 10 – Clarion County, call 814-226-8200.

PennDOT is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.


