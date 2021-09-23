Rollover Crash Reported on I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A rollover crash was reported on Interstate 80 westbound near the Clarion County-Jefferson County border on Wednesday morning.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the crash was reported around 9:14 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion Township.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were called to the scene.

LifeFlight was also dispatched but canceled due to weather conditions.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 10:03 a.m.

State police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.