Ronald Scott Miller, 65, a resident of 27 Adams Street, Franklin died peacefully at 6:17 PM Sunday, September 19, 2021 in UPMC-Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh; following a period of declining health.

He was born December 19, 1955 in Oil City, a beloved son of the late: Darrell Oral Miller and Elizabeth Jane Nellis Miller.

Ron had worked for many years, before retiring, as a mechanic for The City of Franklin.

He was a longtime member of The United Military Support Group of Venango County; and was a lifetime member of A.B.A.T.E. (The Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education). Ron rode with the War Dogs Motorcycle Club.

Ron loved riding his Harley trike; tinkering around his garage; and working on anything mechanical or automotive.

He especially enjoyed “truly getting to know” his beloved grandchildren; and the companionship of his boxer dogs through the years, presently his boxer, Bubby.

Ron touched and enriched so many lives through the years, and will be sorely missed by all those who loved him!

He was married March 22, 1975 to the former Shirley Jean Forsell; who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a son, Heath A. Miller and his wife, Bridget of Franklin; and by his beloved grandchildren: Max; Henry; and Paisley Miller.

Also surviving are three brothers: Larry Miller of Polk; Darrell “Dan” Miller, Jr. of Meadville; and John Miller and his wife, Lisa of Magnolia, TX; and a sister, Constance Breene of Franklin.

Also surviving are his brothers-in-law: Steven Forsell of Lucinda; and Charles “Gib” Forsell of Franklin; an aunt, Sandra Miller of Polk and Tucson, AZ; a niece, Sheila Greenlee of Franklin; two nephews: Bobby Joe Miller of Jackson Center; and Corey Breene of Franklin; and his treasured cousins: Pete Kennedy of Polk; Keith Amon of Tucson, AZ; and Doug Rodgers of Oil City; in addition to many other extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sara “Jane” Greenlee; and by his brothers-in-law: Mark Breene; and Samuel Forsell.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of his life is being planned by his family, and will be announced at a later time.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.