RSVP Recognizes Volunteers, Celebrates 50th Anniversary

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – RSVP (Retired Seniors Volunteer Program) recently honored local volunteers and celebrated its 50th anniversary during its 2021 recognition celebration held at the Trinity Point Church of God.

(Pictured above: State Representative and Community Action Board Member Donna Oberlander presents Peggy Staab with a certificate recognizing her 2013 hours.)

“Not only will 2021 be known for ‘returning to normal,’ but it also marks the 50th anniversary of the RSVP program and its collaboration with our local host agency, Community Action, Inc.,” said Cheryl Shellhammer, AmeriCorps Senior RSVP Director.

Peggy Jo Staab, of Clarion, was recognized for her 2013 hours of service during the recognition dinner.

Harry Nulph, of Clarion, also contributed 865 hours; Charlene Cousins, of Clarion, gave 543 hours; and Rosalie Steele, of Jefferson County, worked 514 hours.

Recognition honors also included years of service:

– 30 years of service: Betty Kotula.

– 25 years of service: Lucienne Brocious.

– 20 years of service: Catherine Klimek, Genevieve Lerch, and Dorothy McCracken.

– 15 years of service: Diana Boring, Barry Custer, Shirley Emings, Robert Hodge, Anna Marie Meterko, Mary Mills, Dolores Mohney, Joan Shirley, Rose Shirley, and Marianne Thomas.

– 10 years of service: Esther Akins, Tatyana Arustamova, Judy Bashline, Audrey Bolton, Russell Bolton, Cleo Fasenmyer, Sandra Hinderliter, Linda Kerestesy, Linda McHenry, Shirley Neiswonger, Nancy Rettig, Donna Sicheri, and Kenneth Stiver.

– Five years of service: Fred Anderson, Clair Bashline, Linda Baum, Victor Bucco, Cindy Cassidy, Janet Gourley, Karen Guntrum, Nancy Harper, Judith Hill, Margaret Joiner, Ray Lantz, Barbara Lightner, Pat Lydick, Ray Lydick, Carole Overly, Gerald Parsell, Nancy Reese, Andrea Richko, Debora Rougeux, Jackie Smith, Lois Snyder, David Somerville, Nancy Stonebraker, Mary Truitt, Chris Vogel, Roberta Wasko, and Mary Weisinger.

“Through the quarantine and challenges of 2020, you managed to donate 17,286 hours to your communities,” wrote Shellhammer. “Your food plate pantries and home-delivered meals at the challenges of helping with food security. Your new phone a friend project gave those forced to stay at home a friendly voice and companionship. Your environmental stewardship volunteers continued on abated, and volunteer tax preparers adjusted to safety measures and provided tax refunds in excess of $1 million to local filers.”

Shellhammer, on behalf of Community Action, Inc.; The Corporation for National Community Service; the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Advisory Council; and the Commissioners of Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties, thanked them for their service and caring:

“You have made and continue to make a difference in our communities.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.