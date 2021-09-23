Say What?!: Maryland Authorities Capture Python Near Playground

GREENBELT, Md. – Authorities in a Greenbelt, Md., wrangled a 4-foot ball python spotted near a children’s play area.

Public Works Department employee Brian Townsend saw the snake on a sidewalk between Buddy Attick Park and the public works headquarters and called for help, WUSA-TV reported. Townsend helped police and animal control officers capture the reptile, using trash picking tongs from the public works office.

