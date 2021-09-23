SPONSORED: Enjoy Dinner on the Porch at Wanango This Weekend
Thursday, September 23, 2021 @ 12:09 AM
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Fall evenings at Wanango Country Club make for a colorful view from the covered porch.
Join the friendly staff for dinner on the porch on Friday evening. Heaters are up and ready to keep you warm!
Due to a private event, Wanango will be closed for dinner on Saturday Night.
Reservations are preferred for Friday Night.
To make reservations, call 814-676-8133 and select option #2
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.