West Forest School Announces Homecoming Court

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – West Forest Jr./Sr. High School has announced its 2021 Homecoming Court.

The following students were nominated for the 2021 Homecoming Court:

(Pictured above – Front row, from left: Darcie Maul, Dakotah Walter, Junior representative Leah Wagner, and EmmaLee Araujo. Back row, from left: Allen Johnston, Logan Carll, Braden Custer, and Deon Taylor.)

The Homecoming soccer games will be played on Friday, October 8, with the girls’ game starting at 3:00 p.m. and the boys’ game at 5:00 p.m., versus Redbank Valley.

The Homecoming dance will be held on Saturday, October 9, in the West Forest gymnasium, with the king and queen being crowned at the dance, at 7:00 p.m.

