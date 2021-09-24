A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

