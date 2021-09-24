 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, September 24, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.