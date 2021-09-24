Case Moves Forward Against Knox Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Accident

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Knox man accused in a hit-and-run accident in downtown Clarion moved forward in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 41-year-old Brian R. Stanford were waived for court on September 21:

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– Accident Damage To Unattended Vehicle Or Property, Summary



– Fail Stop And Give Information, Render Aid, Summary

The above charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common pleas.

One third-degree felony count of child endangerment filed against Stanford was withdrawn.

Stanford remains free after being released on his own recognizance.

The charges stem from a hit-and-run accident that was witnessed on Main Street in Clarion on February 27.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:36 p.m. on February 27, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run crash on Main Street involving a silver Jeep. A witness who called in the accident was following the Jeep south on Greenville Avenue.

The officer then observed the silver Jeep, which had damage to the passenger side, pulled out behind it, and initiated a traffic stop. The Jeep then made a left turn onto Oakwood Drive and stopped along the roadway.

According to the complaint, the officer made contact with the driver, identified as Brian R. Stanford, and observed that Stanford had red, blood-shot eyes, pinpoint pupils, slurred speech, scabbing in his nose, and was overly animated.

The officer also noted that Stanford had a four-year-old juvenile passenger in the back seat of the vehicle.

According to the complaint, when asked if he was under the influence of any controlled substances, Stanford reported he had taken three prescription medications, and when asked if he had taken any other substances, he said that he had not.

Police also questioned Stanford about the damage to his vehicle, and he reportedly admitted that he had struck another vehicle in front of the post office on Main Street. When asked why he failed to stop, he told police he “did not want to create a traffic hazard,” the complaint states.

Stanford was then asked to step out of his vehicle to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Stanford did not follow the directions on the first test, had trouble maintaining his balance during a second test. He also reportedly lost his balance during a third test. He was then placed in custody, the complaint continues.

The juvenile was escorted by another officer to a relative’s residence, and Stanford was transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood draw.

According to the complaint, the result of the blood test later found a combination of prescription drugs – including Hydroxyzine, Cetirizine, Hydroxybupropion, Sertraline, Desethylsertraline – that impaired Stanford’s ability to safely drive.

He is currently free after being released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 29 with Magisterial District Judge

Duane L. Quinn presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.