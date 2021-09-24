Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Apple-Raisin Baked Oatmeal

Baked oatmeal is a nice breakfast option because it is budget-friendly and versatile! Add dried fruit or nuts to mix it up!

Ingredients

3 cups old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup packed brown sugar



Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients. Whisk eggs and milk; stir into dry ingredients until blended. Let stand 5 minutes. Stir in apple, raisins, and walnuts.

-Transfer to an 8-in. square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, 35-40 minutes or until edges are lightly browned and a thermometer reads 160°. Serve with additional milk if desired.

