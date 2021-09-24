Clarion Hospital Reports 37 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 37 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, September 23, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 09/22/2021: 14,882

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 12,545

Positives: 2,446

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 09/22/2021: 61,619

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 21,193

Positives: 5,968

Hospital Inpatients as of 09/23/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 11 patients. 2 suspected. 9 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 44 patients. 0 suspected. 44 confirmed. 9 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 9/21/2021, and two deaths on 9/22/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

