Constance “Connie” T. Long of Verona, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Friday, September 17, 2021 at Longwood at Oakmont, Verona, PA.

Daughter of Judson E. Trax and Virginia McCalmont Trax, who predeceased her, Connie was born in Oil City, PA.

Connie was a social worker by profession and an avid singer and dog lover with a great sense of humor.

She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Delzio, of San Diego, CA and Linda Long-Bellil of Holden, MA along with three grandchildren, Jesse, Molly and Benjamin.

Contributions in her honor in lieu of flowers can be made to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh at https://humaneanimalrescue.org.

