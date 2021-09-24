Deer Creek Winery to Host Friday Night Music by Robin and Bob
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Deer Creek Winery on Friday evening to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend!
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Please welcome a new duo to the Deer Creek stage, Robin and Bob!
Robin and Bob will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
These two have an eclectic blend of blues, folk, and rock that’s sure to please your ears. They’re already working on their first CD and have opened for groups such as Albert Cummings and the Vagabonds.
Don’t miss out on this rockin’ soulful evening!
As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection, a light cafe menu, and select craft beers from North Country Brewing.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit their website here.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.