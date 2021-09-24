Elizabeth R. “Betty” Boocks, age 79, of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 22, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born October 8, 1941, in Pine City, she was a daughter of the late Shirl Kapp and Rose Licht Kapp Swonger and was a graduate of Keystone High School.

She married Dwight “Bud” Boocks and he preceded her in death in December 1981.

Betty was self-employed as a beautician and formerly attended the Fertigs United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and was an awesome baker.

Survivors include three sons: Jerry (Rita) Boocks of Shippenville, Carl Boock of Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, and Matthew (Jodi) Boocks of Weirton, West Virginia; six grandchildren: Jody Rouse, Joe Rouse, Staci Boocks, Zachary Boocks, Chelsea Boocks and Morgan Boocks, and four great grandchildren: Anela, Maia, Christopher and Ava.

Betty is also survived by her siblings; Terry Kapp of North Carolina, Denny (Jackie) Kapp of Franklin, Jack (Sue) Kapp of Pine City, Joy (Larry) Rapp of Pine City and Marcy (Will) Simpson of Shippenville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Sonny Kapp.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Services will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, in the funeral home, with Reverend Wade Barto, pastor of the Knox United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will take place in the Perry Chapel Cemetery in Pine City, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to Betty’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.