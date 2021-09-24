 

Emlenton Woman Faces Harassment Charge Following Domestic Dispute

Friday, September 24, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was cited for harassment after allegedly injuring a man’s arm during a dispute in Emlenton.

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Kerr Avenue in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, around 1:36 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, for a report of a domestic dispute.

Police say during the investigation, it was determined that a known 42-year-old male victim had been assaulted by 56-year-old Leecia Pazik, of Emlenton.

According to police, the victim suffered a “minor broken skin wound” to his inner upper right arm.

Court documents indicate Pazik was cited for summary harassment through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on September 22.


