Emlenton Woman Faces Harassment Charge Following Domestic Dispute

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was cited for harassment after allegedly injuring a man’s arm during a dispute in Emlenton.

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Kerr Avenue in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, around 1:36 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, for a report of a domestic dispute.

Police say during the investigation, it was determined that a known 42-year-old male victim had been assaulted by 56-year-old Leecia Pazik, of Emlenton.

According to police, the victim suffered a “minor broken skin wound” to his inner upper right arm.

Court documents indicate Pazik was cited for summary harassment through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on September 22.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.