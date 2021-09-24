Featured Local Job: Two Paraprofessionals & Cheerleading Coach

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill openings for two Paraprofessionals and a Cheerleading/ Competitive Spirit Varsity/ Jr Assistant Coach.

Positions are available immediately at the Keystone School District.

Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151 and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent



Keystone School District451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Positions are Filled

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.