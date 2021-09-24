 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Various Positions at Beverage-Air

Friday, September 24, 2021 @ 11:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for various positions.

Starting pay rate is $13.50/ hour. No experience is required.

Pay can increase to as much as $18.50 with 5+ years of relevant manufacturing experience.

  • Premium pay for the weekend shift
  • Quarterly pay progression reviews
  • Paid vacation and holidays
  • Comprehensive benefits package

Check out their job opportunities at https://beverage-air.com/careers


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.