Featured Local Job: Various Positions at Beverage-Air
Friday, September 24, 2021 @ 11:09 AM
Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for various positions.
Starting pay rate is $13.50/ hour. No experience is required.
Pay can increase to as much as $18.50 with 5+ years of relevant manufacturing experience.
- Premium pay for the weekend shift
- Quarterly pay progression reviews
- Paid vacation and holidays
- Comprehensive benefits package
Check out their job opportunities at https://beverage-air.com/careers
