Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church 125th Anniversary Celebration Begins Tomorrow

KOSSUTH, Pa. (EYT) – Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Kossuth will be holding a celebration of its 125th Anniversary this weekend.

The events kick off with a community hymn sing at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25.

Then, the worship service on Sunday, September 26, featuring Bishop Bruce Hill, will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a special 125-Year Celebration Service with Bishop Hill at 2 p.m.

The events are open to the public.

Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church is located at 699 Golf Course Road in Kossuth.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.