High School Student Arrested, Jailed for Assaulting Teachers

GREEN TWP., Pa. – A Purchase Line High School student was arrested on Thursday after he physically assaulted two teachers after the start of the school day.

Christopher A. Dilts, 18, of Dixonville, Pa., was taken into custody and charged with two counts each of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Harassment, and one count of Disorderly Conduct. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch and was remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $2,500 monetary bail.

On Thursday, at 8:12 a.m., a member of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit was dispatched to Purchase Line High School, 16559 Route 286 Highway East, Green Township, Indiana County, for a report of an assault by a student who had punched a teacher.

Upon investigation, surveillance video was reviewed and it was determined that after arriving at school today, Dilts threw several punches with a closed fist at a male teacher while the student and the teacher were standing in the main hallway. During the assault, the teacher was struck twice about the face. A second male teacher responded



from his classroom and attempted to pull Dilts off of the first teacher. The second teacher then fell to the floor and was also struck by Dilts, who then also fell to the floor. Dilts was then subdued.

Both teachers sustained minor to moderate injuries, but did not require further medical treatment.

Dilts was not injured.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 4 at 11:30 a.m.

