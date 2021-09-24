Kenneth Wayne Dolby age 64 passed away September 17th 2021in Westlake Ohio where he had been battling unknown illness for the last 6 months.

Born December 10, 1956 in Stanford, FL.

He was the son of Francis M Dolby and pearl Catherine Sloane Dolby of Clarion, PA.

He was preceded in death by two sisters Wanda Fulzrz Dolby of New Kensington, Mary Ann Knect of McDonought Georgia and a brother, Francis Theodore Dolby of Leeper.

He is survived by his brother Harry Joseph Dolby and wife Lottie of New Bethlehem and also by his fiance’ Cindy Wayland Shippenville. A brother in law Richard Fulzrz of New Kensington, a sister in law Karen Dolby of McDonought Georgia.

He had numerous nieces and nephews.

Wayne drove truck for Zachrich Transportation of Holegate, Ohio.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

