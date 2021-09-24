Leona Marie Wyant, 78, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

She was born on Feb. 28, 1943 in Ridgeway, PA to Floyd and Leona (Deloe) Oyler.

Marie was a 1960 graduate of Redbank High School.

She was lifelong resident of Elk and Clarion Counties.

She retired in 2003 from Owens Brockway in Brookville after 30 years.

She enjoyed horses, crocheting, flower gardening and reading.

Marie is survived by a daughter, Paula Wyant of Kittanning and a sister, Susan Briggs of Virginia.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Howard Oyler.

Per Marie’s wishes, services will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Marie’s family please visit, www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

