Police Investigating Camper Spray Painted With Pink Profanity

Friday, September 24, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief where a camper was spray painted with profanity in pink paint.

According to police, the incident occurred in the parking lot of 439 South 2nd Avenue in Clarion sometime between 9:00 a.m. on September 19 and 1:00 p.m. on September 20.

Police say an unknown individual spray-painted profanity, in pink paint, on the rear passenger side of a 2001 Sunny Brook camper belonging to a know 40-year-old male victim from Clarion.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


