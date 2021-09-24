Police Investigating Camper Spray Painted With Pink Profanity

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief where a camper was spray painted with profanity in pink paint.

According to police, the incident occurred in the parking lot of 439 South 2nd Avenue in Clarion sometime between 9:00 a.m. on September 19 and 1:00 p.m. on September 20.

Police say an unknown individual spray-painted profanity, in pink paint, on the rear passenger side of a 2001 Sunny Brook camper belonging to a know 40-year-old male victim from Clarion.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.