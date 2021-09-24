Redbank Teachers’ Union Rejects District’s ‘Best and Final Offer’

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank Valley Education Association rejected a “best and final offer” during a negotiation session with the school district on Thursday, September 23.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The offer “represented a compromise between the District’s last proposal and the Association’s last proposal,” according to a Facebook post from Redbank Valley School District on Thursday night.

A copy of the exact proposal presented by the District with salary scales can be found here.

According to the district, their proposal included five options for salary increases which include the following (with descriptions):

Option 1 (See Appendix A in link above):

– Step movement in all 5 years of CBA

– Increase each step by $285 in each year of the CBA

– No lump sum payment due to retroactive raises

Option 2 (See Appendix B in link above):

– Increase each step by $1,425 in Year 1 of CBA plus step movement.

– Step movement only in years 2 through 5 of CBA (no raises)

– No lump sum payment due to retroactive raises

Option 3 (See Appendix C in link above):

– Step and wage freeze in years 1 and 2 of CBA

– Increase each step by $810 in Year 3 of CBA with step movement

– Increase each step by $825 in Year 4 of CBA with step movement

– Increase each step by $855 in Year 5 of CBA with step movement

– One-time lump sum payment to all teachers in the amount of $2,000 to be paid within 30 days of ratification of CBA.

Option 4 (See Appendix D in link above):

– Step movement only in years 1 and 2 of CBA (no raises)

– Increase each step by $475 in Years 3-5 of CBA plus step movement in years 3-5

– No lump sum payment due to retroactive raises

Option 5: (See Appendix E in link above):

– Increase each step by $1,240 in year 1 and year 2 of CBA.

– No step-movement in years 1 and 2 of CBA.

– Step movement only in years 3-5

– No lump sum payment due to retroactive raises

“Our hearts are especially heavy today that we didn’t reach a compromise last evening,” the RVEA said in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

ExploreClarion.com reached out to the RVEA for a more detailed statement, but received no response.

RELATED:



PDE Sets Nov. 3 Deadline for Redbank Teacher’s Strike

Redbank Valley Teachers to Strike on Monday



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.