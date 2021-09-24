Say What?!: South Carolina Man Posts Photo to Find Lost Engagement Ring’s Owner

SOUTH CAROLINA – A South Carolina man posted a photo on Instagram in hopes of finding the owner of a lost engagement ring, WYFF 4 reported.

The man from Greenville, S.C., found the engagement ring earlier this week on the Swamp Rabbit Trail, a 22-mile walking and biking trail along the Reedy River, and posted it on social media accounts, including an Instagram post obtained by WYFF 4.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.