Third Person Charged in Relation to Altercation in Knox Borough

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a third individual who was reportedly involved in a recent altercation in Knox Borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Nicole Marie Lapana, of Knox, on September 23.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:56 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Best Lane, in Knox Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a fight.

At the scene, police made contact with Nicole Lapana, who reported that she and Heather Hook had engaged in a physical altercation, and Hook had then fled the scene.

The police then went to speak to Hook.

According to the complaint, Hook reported she had gone to Lapana’s residence to speak with Eric Pheiff regarding their mutual children. Then, she and Lapana were arguing that verbal altercation turned physical when Pheiff placed her (Hook) in a headlock, and Lapana scratched her face, resulting in an injury.

The following charges were filed against Lapana through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, September 23:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on October 5 with Judge Heeter presiding.

Court documents indicate Hook and Pheiff are both also facing preliminary hearings at 1:15 p.m. on October 5 on similar charges from the incident and a second incident.

RELATED:

Two Arrested Following Altercations in Knox Borough

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.