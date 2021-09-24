 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Third Person Charged in Relation to Altercation in Knox Borough

Friday, September 24, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-new-colorfulKNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a third individual who was reportedly involved in a recent altercation in Knox Borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Nicole Marie Lapana, of Knox, on September 23.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:56 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Best Lane, in Knox Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a fight.

At the scene, police made contact with Nicole Lapana, who reported that she and Heather Hook had engaged in a physical altercation, and Hook had then fled the scene.

The police then went to speak to Hook.

According to the complaint, Hook reported she had gone to Lapana’s residence to speak with Eric Pheiff regarding their mutual children. Then, she and Lapana were arguing that verbal altercation turned physical when Pheiff placed her (Hook) in a headlock, and Lapana scratched her face, resulting in an injury.

The following charges were filed against Lapana through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, September 23:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on October 5 with Judge Heeter presiding.

Court documents indicate Hook and Pheiff are both also facing preliminary hearings at 1:15 p.m. on October 5 on similar charges from the incident and a second incident.

RELATED:

Two Arrested Following Altercations in Knox Borough


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.