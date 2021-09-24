Central Clarion Travels to St. Marys to Take on the Flying Dutch Still Looking for First Win of the Season

ST. MARYS, Pa. – The Flying Dutch come off a 41-21 win over non-conference opponent Punxsutawney to improve to 3-1 on the young season. As for Central Clarion, the WIldcats are still looking to put their first mark in the win column as they travel north to take on St. Marys.

A name that suits them perfectly, the Flying Dutch have taken to the air on the offensive side of the ball, throwing 134 passes through their first four games.

It’s senior quarterback Christian Coudriet that has shouldered the load for head coach Chris Dworek. In four games, Coudriet is 89 of 134 passing for 843 yards and seven touchdowns.

The junior duo of Logan Mosier and Carter Chadsey have been Coudriet’s favorite targets so far this season.

Coudriet has found Mosier 23 times for 270 yards and two touchdowns, while Chadsey has snagged 21 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

On defense, a host of Flying Dutch have taken turns racking up the tackles each game.

Connor Straub leads the defense with 36 total tackles, while Mosier lurks closely behind with 32 tackles. Layton Ryan and Eli Rippey are both well on their way to 30 total tackles as Ryan sits third on the stat sheet with 26, while Rippey has 25.

An offense that averages 23.0 points per game, the Central Clarion defense is tasked with shutting down an effective Flying Dutch passing game and a bruising run game that can change the pace of the game drastically if they get ahead.

“St. Marys is a strong team,” said Central Clarion Head Coach Dave Eggleton. “We are prepared to give them everything we have and play to our strengths.”

Central Clarion continues to improve each week, but is still looking for their first of the season after being handed a 40-14 at the hand of the Brookville Raiders.

The 14 point offensive performance was the best showing of the Central season, as senior receiver Christian Simko had a coming out party, hauling in six passes for 114 yards and one score.

Ashton Rex picked up the other score for the Wildcats on a long shot from Jase Ferguson.

“The offense has really started to come together and gel,” said Eggleton. “We are going to continue to execute our game plan and run the offense how we know how.”

Ryan Hummell made his presence known against the Raiders last week on the defensive side of the ball, racking up 15 tackles, flying around the field making tackles sideline to sideline.

Ryan continues to be all over the field for us,” said Eggleton. “Last week he had 15 tackles and we think that this week he can have the same success. He really is a sideline to sideline player for us.”

The Wildcats travel to St. Marys to take on the Flying Dutch from St. Marys High School. Kick-off is slated for 7 pm.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.