A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.