Central Clarion and St. Marys Trade Shots All Night, Flying Dutch Come Out on Top

ST. MARYS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – In a game for the record books stat-wise, the St. Marys Flying Dutch found themselves up early with a two-score lead, but Central Clarion used a big second half to mount a comeback that ultimately fell just short in a 42-39 loss Friday night.

After a slow start in the first quarter, Central Clarion headed to the locker room at halftime trailing 29-12.

After a score in the third quarter put the Wildcats back in the game, Central Clarion recovered an onside kick followed by a score and then another successful onside kick.

Another score. Another successful onside kick. Suddenly, Central Clarion was down by just three. But the Wildcats came up a just short of their first win in 2021.

“I think tonight we really turned a leaf in the second half and came together as a team,” said Central Clarion coach Dave Eggleton. “It could have been a completely different game in the first quarter, but we really battled tonight like the team I know we are.”

Complete statistics were not available Friday night.

