After over six years of battling cancers, Cindy Bryant went to be with her Lord and awaiting family members on September 24, 2021.

Cindy Bryant was born to Raymond Drake and Lucille Clark Drake on September 21, 1957 in Titusville, PA.

She was married to Fred Bryant, Mystic Park Road, Centerville, who survives, and is survived by a daughter, Olivia and grandsons Christopher, Julian and Allen James of Staunton, Virginia; a son, Stefan (Christine) and grandchildren, Hudson and Callie, of Redding, Connecticut; a son, Jeremy of Titusville; and a son, Devon (Summer) and grandchildren, Brissa and Georgia, of Westminster, Maryland; a brother, Bruce Drake of Centerville; and an aunt, Esther Hopkins of Spartansburg. Two brothers, Richard and Lee Allen Drake, died previously.

Cindy’s childhood and youth were filled with raising animals, singing in choirs and ensembles, and playing trumpet in the marching, stage and concert bands of Townville High School.

After graduation, Cindy was employed as a nursing assistant.

She married Fred Bryant on August 1, 1977 in Townville and the couple initially resided in Meadville.

In 1978, after her husband completed initial Army training, and during the next 36 years of military service, Cindy and Fred moved to seven states and lived in the Netherlands and Germany.

Cindy loved to travel and visited many European countries, Israel, and islands of Hawaii, the Caribbean and Bermuda.

While in Europe, Cindy sang for several years with a country, blue grass and gospel group, The Pike County Express, which performed in southern Germany and France as well as on the Armed Forces Radio in Europe.

During their moves with the Army, Cindy had a variety of employment experiences as a pharmacy technician, engineering administrative assistant, administrative assistant in the Arabic Department of the Defense Language Institute in California, in-home care giving and prior to retirement, was self-employed as a home care provider to chronically ill patients.

She had the gift of helps and was at her best when she was helping someone in need.

By far, Cindy’s most important job was that of mother.

Cindy studied early childhood development with the Liberty University and home-schooled each of her children during their early formative years.

After her children were grown, she became a therapeutic foster parent to seven children in need of an immediate home.

Cindy taught multiple Sunday school classes and led children and youth choirs at churches in Europe and the U.S.

She also was an accomplished soloist singing for years with the Woodbridge, Virginia Community Choir.

Most recently, Cindy attended Abundant Life Christian Fellowship in Townville.

Visiting hours will be at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St., Titusville from 2-4 and 6-8 on Sunday, September 26th.

A celebration of life will be held at Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, West Freemont Street, Townville on Monday, September 27th at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the building fund of Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, c/o Dr. Hershberger, 14554 Maplewood Road, Townville, PA 16360.

The family would like to acknowledge the tremendous care and support provided by Dr. Michelle Boisen, and the entire oncology team at UPMC Pittsburgh; Ms. Angela Charonis; UPMC Management; the hospice nurses of Venango Nursing Association; the love, support and prayers of the Abundant Life Christian Fellowship family in Townville; and all those who offered encouragement, prayers and support over the six years of cancer treatments.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.