Clarion-Limestone Crowns Homecoming King & Queen

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone High School recently crowned their homecoming royalty.

(Pictured above: Front Row, left to right: Kylie Mumford, Abby Himes, Regan Husted, Morgan McNaughton, Brooke Kessler, Emily Jamison, Jessica McCracken. Back Row, left to right: Hayden Haines, Bryson Huwar, Brock Smith, Richie Leadbetter, Kaleb Keihl, Nate Megnin, and Brady Fowkes)

Morgan McNaughton, of Limestone, was crowned Homecoming Queen at the football game on Friday, September 17.

Morgan is the daughter of Holly McNaughton, of Limestone, and Chuck McNaughton, of Sligo.

Richie Leadbetter, of Summerville, was crowned Homecoming King prior to the dance Saturday, September 18.

Richie is the son of Deanna and Luke Leadbetter of Summerville.

