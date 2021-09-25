 

Clarion Man Behind Bars for Failing to Appear in Court

Saturday, September 25, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel 2aCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple felony charges have been filed against a Clarion man who failed to appear for a sentencing on prior charges earlier this year.

Court documents indicate the Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Joseph James Bruno.

According to a criminal complaint, Joseph James Bruno failed to appear in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on July 7, 2021, for sentencing related to three separate cases against him and failed to appear or surrender himself to the court.

Court documents indicate Bruno was scheduled to stand for sentencing on July 7 on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony
– DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 2 or 3 – 2nd Offense, Misdemeanor 1
– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Provide Aid, Misdemeanor 2

The charges stem from a DUI arrest in 2019, a meth bust in 2019, and an incident where he harbored a wanted individual in 2020.

Bruno was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:42 a.m. on September 16, on the following charges:

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3 (three counts)
– Default In Required Appearance, Felony 3 (three counts)

Unable to post $30,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on September 28 with Judge Quinn presiding.

Court documents indicate Bruno is also scheduled to stand for sentencing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 12:30 p.m. on October 6, on the prior charges listed above.

