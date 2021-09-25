‘Denim and Diamonds’ Daddy Daughter Dance Set for October 2

MAYPORT, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank Valley High School Football team is hosting a special “Denim and Diamonds” Daddy Daughter Dance on October 2.

(Photo: The fire pit outside the main venue at The Barn at Willow Grove. Photo courtesy of The Barn at Willow Grove)

The event will take place at The Barn at Willow Grove, located at 551 Minich Road in Mayport, on Saturday, October 2, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. There will be a promenade at 6:30 p.m. and the last dance will be at 9:00 p.m.

The event is free, but those who wish to participate must reserve tickets in advance by calling Jen Gold at 814-573-4079.

Professional photos will be taken at the event by Autumn Lea’s Photography. The Meadow’s ice cream truck will be in attendance selling ice cream, and there will also be a caramel apple sundae bar and s’mores made over a bonfire.

“The major way that we gauge the success of our program is looking at the lives of our players five to ten years after they graduate,” Redbank Coach Blane Gold told exploreClarion.com.

“Our hopes are that what we do within our program will help teach them lessons to become great husbands and fathers.”

The event was initially planned as a fundraiser, but since it aligned so well with the vision and values of the team, it was decided to hold it as a free community event, according to Gold.

“This community has been so generous in their donations to our program this year that this type of event is one thing that we can do to give back.”

Gold noted that lead organizer Jen Gold has planned many daddy-daughter dance events for other organizations in the past.

“They have always been really well received and we are committed to making this event just as fun for fathers and daughters even with it being a free event.”

“Our main priority for this dance is to provide a burden-free evening for fathers to be able to spend a fun evening with their daughters. We’ll cover the planning and financial end of it, fathers and daughters, you just have to show up.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.