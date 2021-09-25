Featured Local Job: Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Maintenace Tech – Marienville

11pm – 7am, $18/hr Non-Exempt

Temp to perm 90 days

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must adhere to all safety policies

Required skills/experience:



Welding

PLC Troubleshooting

Hydraulics

Knowledge of belts, pulleys, and sprocket drive systems

Computer skills

Lock out Tag out procedures

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Assembler – Oil City

1st shift, $11/hr. Non-Exempt

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

Requirements:

Prior use of hand/power tools

Ability to stand, lift, bend and twist during 8 hour shift

Ability to follow all safety regulations

Able to read prints for assembly

Candidates will assemble products and prepare parts for shipping.

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$12-$12.50/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean work spaces

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

