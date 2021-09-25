G. John Rex, age 73 of Pine City, passed away Thursday September 23, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.

John was born on January 31, 1948 to the late Raymond and Sarah (Sherman) Rex.

He married the former Connie A. Nick on July 19, 1969 and she preceded him in death.

John worked as a truck driver for Kiser Coal Company until 1998.

He is survived by his two daughters, Sherry Irwin and fiancé Rob Kunselman and Jawnee Leadbetter and husband Frank. Also surviving are 4 grand daughters, Randi Corle and husband Brendon, Amanda Smith and husband Taylor, Brie-anna Leadbetter, and Frankie Leadbetter, 5 great-great grandchildren, Blair and Mack Corle, Harper, Jensen, and Luka Smith.

Also surviving are sisters and brothers, Joan Gibson, Shirley Rankin, Rosalita King, Keith Rex, Dink Rex, Ken Rex and Den Rex.

John was proceeded in death by his parents, wife Connie, brother Gene Rex, sister Meda Beichner and Nephew Scotty Bashline.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.