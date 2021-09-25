Karns City Remains Unbeaten as Gremlins Shut Down Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – The Karns City Gremlins and the Brookville Raiders met as unbeatens, but it was the Gremlins who left Raider Stadium in Brookville unscathed, winning by a final score of 41-7.

Luke Garing and Jayce Anderson were the main cogs in the Karns City offense all night long. Garing carried the ball 16 times for 101 yards, punishing every defender in his path on his way to three touchdowns.

“Luke was solid tonight,” said Karns City coach Joe Sherwin. “We wanted to keep them off balance and use all of our backs.”

Anderson rushed the ball 15 times for 93 yards, serving as the change of pace, speed back for the Gremlins.

“We just want to keep spreading the ball around and making it difficult for opposing defenses,” said Sherwin.

The Gremlins used a plethora of backs as six different Gremlins registered carries on the stat sheet. Eric Booher added 40 yards on six carries, while Cooper Coyle racked up 46 yards on four carries.

“Our offensive line stepped up really big tonight,” said Sherwin. “We switched some things up, and we have gotten better because of it.”

The Gremlins imposed their will all night long, controlling the line of scrimmage on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

The game remained scoreless until the second quarter. Garing got things started for Karns City, scoring from the 5 to put the Gremlins up, 7-0. Booher added a score of his own at the 7:22 mark in the second quarter, breaking through the Raiders’ defense for a 12-yard score.

Coyle added to the scoring party, rushing for an 8-yard TD to put Karns City in the driver’s seat, 21-0.

Garing added back-to-back touchdowns to make it 34-0.

Brookville answered quickly with a score of their own from Braiden Davis on a 5-yard TD run.

“We had a couple of mistakes that killed some drives and that really hurt us,” said Brookville coach Scott Park. “We knew with a young team that there were going to be bumps in the road and this is a big bump, but it gives us a chance to see where we want to be by the end of the season.”

On the ensuing kickoff, the Gremlins were able to scoop up the onside kick and race 70 yards for the final touchdown of the evening for Karns City.

Karns City racked up 391 yards of total offense as they improved 5-0.

Brookville was paced on offense by Charlie Krug, who served as a runner and a passer. Krug picked up 47 rushing yards on 14 attempts, while going 9 of 24 through the air for 96 yards.

“We knew going in that this was going to be a tough game,” said Park. “We were at a point in the game to make some big plays, but hats off to Karns City tonight. They played really well.”

