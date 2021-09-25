Keystone Tested By Bucktail, But Use Second-Half Rally to Remain Unbeaten

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The Keystone Panthers were tested early and often, but held strong in the second half to mount a comeback and remain undefeated, beating Bucktail, 29-12.

Bucktail got the scoring started after Ashton Intallura scooped up a fumble and raced 89 yards in the other direction to put the Bucks up, 6-0.

“I’m proud of how relentless our team was tonight,” said Keystone coach Ryan Smith. “Down a touchdown at the half, our guys didn’t put their heads down and came out ready to play in the second half.”

Keystone answered at the 2:26 mark in the first quarter when Bret Wingard was able to plunge ahead for a 1-yard score. After the PAT the Panthers held a 7-6 lead, but not for long.



Bucktail quarterback Dylan Cross found Brody Pentz for a 52-yard touchdown, giving the Bucks the lead, 12-7.

“I thought that we came out slow to start the game,” said Smith. “We really played our brand of football in the last half of the game.”

It was all Keystone in the second half; The Panthers scored three touchdowns and also got a safety in the final two quarters.

Kyle Nellis added touchdown runs of 4 and 40 to put Keystone up 21-12.

“Kyle had another huge game on the ground for us,” Smith said. “Kyle’s success tonight, though, was because of our offensive line. Landon Hurrelbrink really jump-started the offensive line, and they all played great tonight.”

Hunter Shook added the last score for Keystone, finding the end zone from 3 yards out, making the score 27-12. After the Panther defense was able to track Cross down in the end zone for a safety, it was 29-12.

Nellis paced the offense with 27 rushes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Shook carried the ball six times for 28 yards, and Zander McHenry finished with four rushes for 27 yards.

On defense, Aiden Sell and Nick Cosper each had two sacks. Cosper also forced a fumble and had three tackles for a loss.



