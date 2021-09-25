Lisa Marie Wright, 47, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

Lisa was born on June 14, 1974 in Titusville to Nancy Kline and the late Timothy Anderson. She married Michael W. Wright on June 27, 2008 in Pleasantville.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School, Class of 1994.

Lisa worked at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for 20 years as a CNA.

She loved spending time with her family and her pets. She was always a cheerful person to be around and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband Mike of Titusville; six children, Riley, Colten, Aiden, Joqwan, Masen, and Eden Wright all of Titusville; her mother Nancy Irwin husband Ken of Rousville; a sister Tina Kline of Plumer; two brothers, Scott Irwin of Plumer, and Dan Irwin of Rouseville; her mother-in-law Wanda Rathburn and husband Tim of Titusville; her father-in-law John Wright and wife Kellie of Grand Valley; 3 brothers-in-law and 4 sisters-in-law; 3 uncles; numerous nieces and nephews; and her step-mother Rhonda Anderson.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, and her maternal grandmother Martha E. Kline.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted.

Inurnment will at the Wright Family Cemetery in Grand Valley.

For more information, visit www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

