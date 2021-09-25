New Bethlehem Kids Raise $3,600 for Childhood Cancer

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – When people imagine finding the cure for cancer, they might imagine scientists hunched over microscopes and conducting experiments.

What they might not imagine are four eighth-grade students from New Bethlehem looking to make a difference.

(Pictured above, from left: Hunter Hetrick, Tanner McDonald, Isaac Neiwsonger, and Canyon Martin.)

When one of their teachers assigned them a volunteer project, Hunter Hetrick, Tanner McDonald, Canyon Martin, and Isaac Neiswonger immediately jumped into action.

Isaac explained that he and his friends previously heard about Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation a charity dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

They decided to do a lemonade stand fundraiser during the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand as their school project.

“Everybody thought it was amazing,” Isaac told exploreClarion.com of the idea.

“We had set a really low goal,” said Laura Neiswonger, Isaac’s mother. “Isaac’s like, ‘Well, I want to make $100.00’ I thought we could do better at the festival, so I say $1,000.00. He’s like, ‘Ugh, I don’t know if we’ll get there,’ but we set it for the $1,000.00.”

The boys found an old musical prop at their school and asked permission to use it as their stand. Following a model from Alex’s Lemonade Stand’s website, they painted the prop and added balloons and other decorations to spruce it up.

When they first set up on September 17, the boys had 500 cups with them, donated by Canyon Coffee Co. and Zach’s.

They quickly ran out and had to scavenge more cups.

By the end of Saturday, the boys had sold a little over 650 cups of lemonade, far surpassing their goal with $2,132.00 raised.

On the last day of the Peanut Butter Festival, September 19, the boys finished with 1,000 cups sold, which amounts to $3,600.00 or more than 72 hours of cancer research.

They received little help from their parents running the stand.

“They did all of it by themselves,” said Laura. “Every time they needed ice or water or supplies, they had a wagon. They were pulling a Radio Flyer wagon up the street to get it all themselves.”

“It was stressful, there were so many people,” the boys collectively agreed.

The boys said they will be setting up the lemonade stand again next year, as they have to do a second volunteer project.

Stating they were proud of what they did, the volunteer work ethic lives on in these four boys.

“There’s people out there that need help,” Isaac concluded, “and we’re here to do that.”

