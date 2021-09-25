Olive Mary McBride, 94, of Goodlettsville, TN, formerly of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at NHC Place Sumner in Gallatin, TN.

She was born on July 25, 1927 in St. Joseph Island, Canada, the daughter of Joseph and Zepha L. (Parker) Withenshaw.

In her early years, Olive worked as a telephone operator for the Greyhound Corporation.

She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed cooking, crocheting, knitting, and making quilts.

Olive and her husband were snowbirds and cherished their time in Lakeland, FL. In her later years, she worked at her favorite job as a school crossing guard.

Olive was of Methodist faith and belonged to the Lakeland Free Methodist Church in Lakeland FL, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir. She will be lovingly remembered for her beautiful voice.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Glenn McBride of Mexico, David McBride and wife, Leslie of CA, and Charles McBride of PA; and her daughter, Jo Anne Brant and husband, Rev. Mark Brant of Goodlettsville, TN. Olive is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Olive was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband. Don L. McBride, whom she married on June 24, 1950 and who passed away on Sept. 27; 2014; her four brothers, Raymond, Harry, Byron and Robert Withenshaw; and her sister, Margaret Withenshaw McKerracher.

Family and friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00PM PM on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA, with the Rev. David Stough officiating.

Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

To send online condolences, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

