Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Colors of Autumn Photo Contest

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce a new Colors of Autumn Photo Contest that runs September through November 2021.

Finalists’ photos will be posted on online in December with the four entries receiving the most votes wining the following cash prizes: 1st Place $100, 2nd Place $75, 3rd Place $50, and 4th Place $25.

To enter complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the Colors of Autumn photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, or Cameron Counties.

“Autumn is a very special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region,” said John Straitiff, Executive Director Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

“This contest gives people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the beauty of the region when the mountains and valleys are ablaze with the bright colors of fall and maybe win some cash.”

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, and Cameron.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure destination.

