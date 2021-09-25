Say What?!: Strongman Pulls 33,400-Pound Bus in New York for Guinness Record

NEW YORK – A 58-year-old Canadian strongman broke a Guinness World Record in New York by pulling a 33,400-pound bus 16 feet by using his upper body.

Kevin Fast, appearing on ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, pulled a 40-foot, all-electric Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus on West 67th Street in Manhattan to break the record for heaviest vehicle pulled using only the upper body.

