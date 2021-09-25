Steven Dale Burdette, 69 of Sandy Lake Twp, Stoneboro, passed away on September 23, 2021.

Steven was born in Franklin on December 19, 1951 to the late William and Shirley (Engles) Burdette.

He was a graduate of Lakeview High School and went on to earn his Farrier’s Certification.

Steven loved working with mules and horses and loved animals, especially his dogs May, Rusty, and Dude.

He was a talented musician, being able to play any string instrument handed to him by ear. He also enjoyed playing at square-dances, beginning at the age of 11.

Steven married his wife, Doris Ann (Shuffstall) Burdette on May 24, 1997, she survives at home. He is also survived by his son Jesse Burdette of Sandy Lake, daughters Lisa (Eric) Wright of Cochranton, Becky (Joe) Andrew of Espyville, Tammy Irwin of Cochranton, and Tara (Justin) Morrell of Cochranton, grandchildren Kyle, Megan, Tyler, Cole, Aubrey, Lexi, Garrett, Emma, and Willis, great-grandson Jax, sister Sandy (Cecil) Snyder of Corsica, aunt Cecilia Sowers, niece Gina (Doug) Lyons and nephew Scott (Pola) Wilkinson, as well as numerous cousins.

In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by his brother, William “Billy” R. Burdette Jr.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, October 2, at the family camp, Election House Road, Cochranton, beginning at 4 pm and dinner starting at 5 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Steven’s name to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

