Union/A-C Valley Gets Defensive Again With Third Straight Shutout Victory

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Another win. Another shutout.

The Union/A-C Valley defense was at it again Friday night at home against Elk County Catholic, blanking the Crusaders, 41-0.

The Falcon Knights scored a pair of touchdowns on defense. Peter Hardy intercepted a pass and took it back 52 yards for a score. Skyler Roxbury also got in on the act with a 60-yard pick-six.

“Our defense is playing some really good football as a unit right now,” said Union/A-C Valley coach Brad Dittman. “We have multiple guys making plays and we are creating turnovers.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

The special teams also scored.

Caden Rainey returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown.

The defensive and special teams scores were more than enough against an Elk County Catholic team that didn’t play last week because of injuries to its already slim roster.

Union/A-C Valley (3-1) scored all 41 of its points in the first half.

Mikey Card led the offense with 109 yards rushing on just nine carries and a touchdown. Rainey also scored a rushing TD and finished the night with 26 yards on just five carries.

Dawson Camper also found the end zone on a 5-yard run for the Falcon Knights, who have outscored their last three opponents 160-0 after a Week 1 loss.

“Coach (Chris) McNany has (the defense) prepared, focused, and playing very good team defense right now,” Dittman said.



