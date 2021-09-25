Judith M. Hepinger, 84, of Marienville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Marienville on July 26, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Virginia Aul Hepinger.

She was a 1955 graduate of East Forest High School, in 1958 she graduated from Oil City School of Nursing with an RN degree and was a member of the Marienville Presbyterian Church.

After completing her education she returned home to Marienville where she helped raise her brothers and sisters, she then worked until her retirement at the Marienville Bank.

She was an avid car racing and Pittsburgh Steeler fan, enjoyed flowers and gardening and was very involved in the lives and activities of her nieces and nephews.

Those surviving are her brothers, Edward (Nancy) Hepinger, Patrick (Judith) Hepinger and Joseph (Mary Beth) Hepinger; her two sisters, Carilyn Hepinger and Kay (Dean) Hannold; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister-in law, Sis Tarr.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, Pa. was entrusted with final arrangements for Ms. Hepinger.

A memorial service date and time will be scheduled by her family for a later date.

The family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Interment will be in North Forest Cemetery, Jenks TWP, Forest County.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.