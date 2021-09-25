Watson Found Guilty on All Counts for Sex Crimes; ‘A Good Day for Clarion County’ Says DA Welsh

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County jury found a Knox man guilty of a host of sexual crimes for sexually abusing a female victim over a period of six years, from 2012 to 2018.

Floyd Harry Watson, 46, of Knox, was found guilty of 111 charges by a jury of nine women and three men after three and a half hours of deliberation.

Watson was found guilty of the following offenses:

One count of Rape, Felony 1

14 counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Threat Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

14 counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse: Person Less Than 16 Years of Age, Felony 1

14 counts of Statutory Sexual Assault, Felony 1

14 counts of Sexual Assault, Felony 2

13 counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent, Felony 2

13 counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 16 Years of Age, Felony 2

One count of Endangering Welfare of Children, Felony 3

One count of Corruption of Minors, Felony 3

13 counts of Indecent Assault, Misdemeanor 2

13 counts of Indecent Assault Person Less Than 16 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 2

Day Two of the Watson Trial

Day Two and the final day of the Watson trial began with the defense calling their last witness, Malani Watson, Floyd Watson’s sister-in-law.

Malani Watson testified to Floyd Watson’s good character, stating: “He’s always been really nice to the people I know that he knows.

“Everybody said good things about him.”

Malani Watson also stated that her two children have stayed with Floyd Watson multiple times, and that they have never had issues with him.

Closing Arguments

With the defense resting after their last witness, closing arguments began on both sides.

Defense Attorney Leonard Berger spoke first and again emphasized the inconsistencies in the testimony produced by the prosecution’s witnesses.

“(The victim) refused to have vaginal sex,” said Berger. “It makes me wonder if he forced her to have anal sex and oral sex, why didn’t he force her to do vaginal sex. I don’t know.”

Berger emphasized the point if there is doubt within the jury, then they must acquit.

“It’s perfectly legitimate to determine, ‘We’re not sure what happened. If so, you have a duty to acquit the defendant,” he said.

Addressing the jury following Berger’s closing argument, District Attorney Drew Welsh explained the concept of reasonable doubt is difficult to understand, but he said the jury had enough to convict Watson.

“Sometimes when you see it, taste it, touch it, it is what it’s perceived to be,” said Welsh. “The question is not, ‘Do you have everything you can have?’ but, ‘Do you have enough?'”

Welsh argued the victim and her family had no reason to lie about the sexual abuse.

“What is her motive to lie?” he asked the jury. “What does she have to gain? You didn’t hear about any other reason or grudge she had. There wasn’t any other statements made by the witnesses that gave a motive to lie.”

Jury Finds Watson Guilty

After the verdict was announced, Berger asked for the jury to be polled, and each juror individually affirmed the verdict.

Welsh also made a final motion to revoke Watson’s bail, which was granted.

This allowed Sheriff Rex Munsee, accompanied by a deputy, to remove Watson from the courtroom in handcuffs and be taken to jail.

Speaking as he left the courtroom, Berger said it is still undetermined whether his client will seek to appeal the verdict.

“I’m sure he’s going to look at it,” Berger added.

Welsh also gave a statement after the trial, explaining the victim “testified under very difficult circumstances.”

“It’s a good day for Clarion County,” Welsh concluded.

