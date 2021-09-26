A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Scattered showers, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

