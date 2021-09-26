All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: John Clutz
John Clutz served our country in the United States Army.
Name: John Albert Clutz, Jr.
Born: 1942 (Age 79)
Died: September 4, 2021
Hometown: Grew up in Knox, Pa. and Westerville, Ohio
Branch: U.S. Army
He also served his community as a Sunday School Superintendent for many years at Linworth Baptist Church.
He was laid to rest in the Blendon Central Cemetery in Ohio.
Click here to view a full obituary.
