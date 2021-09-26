Clarion University Cross Country Places Ninth at Lock Haven XC Invitational

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Golden Eagle cross country team competed in an elite field on Saturday morning, with Clarion placing ninth out of 22 teams at the Lock Haven XC Invitational.

Clarion’s top-five finished in a tight spread, with the scorers crossing the line within 1:54 of one another.

Senior Haley Schaller was the top finisher for the Golden Eagles, completing the 6K course in 22:42.5 to lead the pack for Clarion. That time was good enough for 24th in the field of 249. Reigning PSAC West Athlete of the Week Gabby Kutchma was second across the line, finishing in 23:10.7. Abby Sullivan placed 66th overall and third on the team with a time of 23:51.5, and Courtney Kosanovic came across fourth on the squad. Allison Farson rounded out the top-five scoring with a time of 24:37.3.

Bailey Royhab and Autumn Pettinato took sixth and seventh, respectively, to complete the scoring for Clarion. Royhab finished the course in 25:02.9, while Pettinato was seventh at 25:33.4.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.