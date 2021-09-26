Clarion University Volleyball Opens PSAC West Play With Sweep at Cal U

CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The Golden Eagle volleyball team kick off conference action with a road sweep, as Clarion defeated Cal U 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-19) at the Convocation Center on Friday night.

Clarion (9-4, 1-0 PSAC West) won their conference opener on the road for the first time since the 2017 season, and defeated the Vulcans for the fifth time in the last six opportunities.

The Golden Eagles hit .333 over the course of their three-set win, committing just 14 errors to go with their 47 kills and 99 attempts. Leading the way on that front was Cassidy Snider, who hit .407 with 14 kills on 27 attempts. Amy Regrut was also highly efficient, recording nine kills on 17 attempts with just one error for a .471 attack percentage.

Julia Piccolino recorded her fifth kill-dig double-double of the season, finishing with 10 kills and 11 digs. That put her just one dig behind Abigail Selfridge’s match-high 12 digs. London Fuller pushed the tempo on offense with 34 assists.

The Vulcans built an early lead for themselves in the first set before the Golden Eagles took the advantage for good, starting the game on a 5-1 run and leading 11-10 in the early going. That sparked the first Golden Eagle run of the night, a 4-0 rally that started with a kill by Piccolino and closed with a block by Snider and Lauren Aichinger to make it 14-11. Another 5-0 run put Clarion ahead 18-13, and a service error by Cal U put the Golden Eagles ahead 20-16. The Golden Eagles closed the first set on a 4-0 run, including kills by Piccolino and Aichinger, to take the set 25-19.

Things were not nearly so dramatic in the second set, as Clarion went ahead 7-4 on a block by Piccolino and Annie Koester. Fuller helped the Golden Eagles win the race to 15 with a tip kill, and Aichinger bumped it to 20-13 with a kill. Piccolino forced the Vulcans into a timeout with an ace at 23-14, and Aubrey Wrona delivered the set point with a kill at 25-16. Cal U pulled to within 16-14 in the third set, but the Golden Eagles scored four straight to build a solid cushion. Snider put the match away with a kill.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.